Variant-adapted Covid vaccine wins first approval in Britain

Coronavirus chronicle

Reuters
15 August, 2022, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 15 August, 2022, 05:12 pm

Related News

Variant-adapted Covid vaccine wins first approval in Britain

Reuters
15 August, 2022, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 15 August, 2022, 05:12 pm
File Photo: A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a &quot;Vaccine Covid-19&quot; sticker and a medical syringe in this illustration taken April 10, 2020. Reuters/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
File Photo: A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Vaccine Covid-19" sticker and a medical syringe in this illustration taken April 10, 2020. Reuters/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Britain has become the first country to approve a Covid-19 vaccine that targets both the original and Omicron variant of the virus.

The the UK medicines regulator (MHRA) approved the so-called bivalent vaccine made by US drug company Moderna as a booster for adults.

The agency's decision was based on clinical trial data that showed the booster triggered "a strong immune response" against both Omicron (BA.1) and the original 2020 virus, it said.

The MHRA also cited an exploratory analysis in which the shot was also found to generate a good immune response against the currently dominant Omicron offshoots BA.4 and BA.5.

"The first generation of Covid-19 vaccines being used in the UK continue to provide important protection against the disease and save lives," MHRA Chief Executive June Raine said in a statement.

"What this bivalent vaccine gives us is a sharpened tool in our armoury to help protect us against this disease as the virus continues to evolve."

Top News / World+Biz

UK Covid / Moderna / Moderna Covid-19 Vaccine / Moderna Vaccine / Covid vaccine / Covid Omicron Variant

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

TBS Sketch

Bangabandhu and the spirit of Liberation War were killed in 1975

2h | Supplement
The macabre multicide: How we failed our supreme leader

The macabre multicide: How we failed our supreme leader

5h | Supplement
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman with his eldest daughter Sheikh Hasina and his grandson Sajeeb Wazed at his Dhanmondi residence. Photo: Achieve

The darkest night of 15 August

7h | Supplement
As long as the Padma and the Meghna will flow…

As long as the Padma and the Meghna will flow…

8h | Supplement

More Videos from TBS

The only incident of demonetisation in the history of Bangladesh

The only incident of demonetisation in the history of Bangladesh

30m | Videos
Why swiss banks keep client information secret?

Why swiss banks keep client information secret?

1h | Videos
The smart band that will alert you of high temperature

The smart band that will alert you of high temperature

2h | Videos
Forest Department takes initiative to protect wildlife in Purbachal

Forest Department takes initiative to protect wildlife in Purbachal

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 
Banking

Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 

2
From left Afzal Karim, Murshedul Kabir and Mohammad Jahangir
Banking

Sonali, Agrani and Rupali banks get new MDs

3
Photo: Collected
Transport

Will Tokyo’s traffic model solve Dhaka’s gridlocks?

4
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Air passengers should plan extra commute time to airport: DMP

5
Arrest warrant against Habib Group chairman, 4 others 
Crime

Arrest warrant against Habib Group chairman, 4 others 

6
Ambassador of Switzerland to Bangladesh Nathalie Chuard. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

Bangladesh never asked for particular info from Swiss bank: Ambassador