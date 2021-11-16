Saudi Arabia gifts 15 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses to Bangladesh

Saudi Arabia has gifted 15 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccine to Bangladesh today.

The vaccines were handed over to Bangladesh through an event at the state guest house Padma as part of a gift of 32 lakh doses.

Health Minister Zahid Maleque said, "The Covid-19 situation of Bangladesh has been brought under control by vaccinating 5 crore people."

He also said, "We are administering 15 lakh doses of the vaccine everyday. We will think about booster doses after vaccinating the lion's share of the population."

"We have bought 21 crore doses from different sources, of which received 11 crore doses so far," added the minister.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said, "The Saudi Arabia government will plant five crore trees in Bangladesh. There is a friendly relation between the two countries."

The USA will also give another 1.4 crore vaccine doses to Bangladesh, he added.

Saudi Arabian Ambassador to Bangladesh, Issa bin Youssef Al-Duhailan said, "We are providing 4,000 visas everyday. I will write to the Saudi government to consider approving the Chinese Covid-19 vaccines."

Currently those who have been inoculated with Covid-19 vaccines originated in China are not given visas in Saudi Arabia.