US Secretary of state Antony Blinken arrives in Saudi Arabia

Middle East

Reuters
29 April, 2024, 11:05 am
Last modified: 29 April, 2024, 11:12 am

Blinken is expected to meet with senior Saudi leaders and hold a wider meeting with counterparts from five Arab states – Qatar, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Jordan

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is welcomed by Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs Director of Protocol Affairs Mohammed Al-Ghamdi as he visits Saudi Arabia in the latest Gaza diplomacy push, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia April 29, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/Pool
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Saudi Arabia on Monday, the first stop in a broader trip to the Middle East, aimed at discussing with Arab partners post-war Gaza and to press Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to take the concrete and tangible steps US President Joe Biden demanded this month to improve the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza.

US Secretary of State to travel to Jordan and Israel — State Dept

In Riyadh, Blinken is expected to meet with senior Saudi leaders and hold a wider meeting with counterparts from five Arab states – Qatar, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Jordan – to further the discussions on what governance of the Gaza Strip would look like after the war, according to a senior State Department official.

 

