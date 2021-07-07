Record 60 die, 1,900 test Covid-19 positive in Khulna division

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

BSS
07 July, 2021, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2021, 03:27 pm

The new daily infection figure also increased compared to the previous day's number of 1,865, said the health department sources, adding that the figure was 1,470 on Monday

A total of 1,900 more people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the ten districts under Khulna division today, raising the total number of infected patients to 65,799.

The death toll climbed to 1,365 in the division including highest 348 in Khulna, followed by 286 in Kushtia, 187 in Jashore, 115 in Jhenidah, 106 in Chuadanga, 95 in Bagerhat, 76 in Satkhira, 67 in Meherpur, 54 in Narail and 31 in Magura. While 60 more fatalities were reported afresh on the day, said Dr Rasheda Sultana, divisional director of Health today.

In the last 24 hours, a total of 60 fatalities were reported in nine districts in the division till 8.00 am today. Of the total, 21 are in Khulna, 11 are in Kushtia, seven in Jhenaidah, six in Jashore, five in Chuadanga, four in Narail, three in Bagerhat, two in Meherpur and one in Magura district under the division.

The new daily infection figure also increased compared to the previous day's number of 1,865, said the health department sources, adding that the figure was 1,470 on Monday.

"Among the infected people, 43,378 have, so far, been cured from the lethal virus with 2,311 new recoveries reported this morning," said Dr Rasheda, adding that a total of 8,652 infected patients are now undergoing treatment at Covid-19 designated hospitals here.

On Monday (6 June), a total of 514 people recovered while the number of recovered patients stands at 41,067 in Khulna.

Besides, all the Covid-19 positive cases have, so far, been brought under necessary treatment while 66,194 were kept in isolation units of different hospitals for institutional supervision. Of them, 44,369 have been released so far.

On the other hand, 274 more have been sent to home and institutional quarantine afresh while 232 others were released from isolation during the last 24 hours till 8.00am today.

Of the total new positive cases, the highest 585 were detected in Khulna, followed by 373 in Jashore, 234 in Kushtia, 156 Jhenaidah, 130 in Chuadanga, 118 in Bagerhat, 111 in Satkhira, 73 in Magura, 69 in Meherpur and 51 in Narail under Khulna division.

The Covid-19 patients now stand at 17,560 in Khulna, 14,173 in Jashore, 9,431 in Kustia, 5,176  in Jhenaidah, 4,139 in Bagerhat, 4,075 in Chuadanga, 3,964 in Satkhira, 3,157 in Narail, 2,270  in Meherpur and 1,854 in Magura.

