Fall from under-construction building claims life of young sanitation worker

A 26-old sanitation worker, who sustained severe injuries after falling from an under-construction building in Dhaka's Demra area yesterday afternoon, succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at a Dhaka hospital last night.

The deceased was identified as Md Sharif, hailing from Chandraganj upazila in Lakshmipur district.

The accident occurred around 1:30pm yesterday (7 April) when Sharif, according to accounts from his colleagues, accidentally fell off a seven-story under-construction building, leading to severe injuries. Immediate efforts were made by locals to provide aid, rushing him to a nearby hospital before he was transferred to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) for further treatment.

Despite the best efforts of the medical staff, Sharif was declared dead at approximately 9:45pm last night.

Md Sujan Mia, Sharif's brother, relayed the tragic sequence of events, highlighting the sudden and devastating loss faced by their family. Bachchu Mia, the In-Charge of the DMCH police outpost, stated that Sharif's body has been kept in the emergency department awaiting a post-mortem examination.