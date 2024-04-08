Fall from under-construction building claims life of young sanitation worker

Bangladesh

UNB
08 April, 2024, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 08 April, 2024, 12:44 pm

Related News

Fall from under-construction building claims life of young sanitation worker

The deceased was identified as Md Sharif, hailing from Chandraganj upazila in Lakshmipur district.

UNB
08 April, 2024, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 08 April, 2024, 12:44 pm
Representational Photo: Collected
Representational Photo: Collected

A 26-old sanitation worker, who sustained severe injuries after falling from an under-construction building in Dhaka's Demra area yesterday afternoon, succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at a Dhaka hospital last night.

The deceased was identified as Md Sharif, hailing from Chandraganj upazila in Lakshmipur district.

The accident occurred around 1:30pm yesterday (7 April) when Sharif, according to accounts from his colleagues, accidentally fell off a seven-story under-construction building, leading to severe injuries. Immediate efforts were made by locals to provide aid, rushing him to a nearby hospital before he was transferred to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) for further treatment.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Despite the best efforts of the medical staff, Sharif was declared dead at approximately 9:45pm last night.

Md Sujan Mia, Sharif's brother, relayed the tragic sequence of events, highlighting the sudden and devastating loss faced by their family. Bachchu Mia, the In-Charge of the DMCH police outpost, stated that Sharif's body has been kept in the emergency department awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Top News

died / death / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Gift your loved ones a wellness package

2h | Brands
The Alsvin has the modern-day fundamentals of a compact sedan offering all the relevant features without compromising practicality. Photo: Akif Hamid

2023 Changan Alsvin: The new budget-friendly city cruiser in town

1d | Wheels
To be sure, the richest boomers will have plenty to leave to their heirs. But it’s unclear how much of a difference that will make. Photo: Bloomberg

The 'Great Wealth Transfer' is a delusion

1d | Panorama
Patience was cited as one of the reasons behind women being better at haggling in our recent customer-seller survey in the capital. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Men Vs Women: Who reigns supreme when it comes to haggling?

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

DU's fine arts student Nathan Bom's militant organization 'Kuki-Chin'

DU's fine arts student Nathan Bom's militant organization 'Kuki-Chin'

15h | Videos
Rise of Malaysia Semiconductor Industry Amid US-China Tensions

Rise of Malaysia Semiconductor Industry Amid US-China Tensions

1h | Videos
Khagrachari is ready to welcome tourists around the holidays

Khagrachari is ready to welcome tourists around the holidays

3h | Videos
Various offers to attract tourists in Kuakata

Various offers to attract tourists in Kuakata

20h | Videos