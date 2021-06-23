Khulna logs record 32 Covid-19 deaths in a day

Khulna division continues to witness a surge in Covid-19 fatalities as the virus claimed 32 more lives, the highest single-day death tally to date, in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 903 people tested positive for Covid-19, Khulna Divisional Health Director Dr Rasheda Sultana confirmed on Wednesday, reports JagoNews24.

According to the sources in Khulna divisional health director's office, Eight of the latest victims died in Khulna, seven in Jhenaidah, five in Chuadanga, four in Kushtia, three in Bagerhat, two in Meherpur, and one each in Jashore, Satkhira, and Narail, respectively.