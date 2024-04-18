Seba.xyz employee dies after falling from 9th floor while repairing AC 

A 27-year-old man died after falling from a 12-story building in the Eskaton Garden Road area in Dhaka city this evening (18 April).

The deceased was identified as MD Sohag, son of Abdul Mannan Howlader of Barguna district, Jalal Uddin, sub-inspector of Ramna Police Station said.

"Sohag used to work as an AC technician on a contract basis in a company called SHEBA. Around 5:45pm pm in the evening, he fell to his death while working on an AC on the ninth floor of the Triumph Tower. He did not maintain any safety," said Jalal.

The deceased's body was sent to Dhaka Medical Hospital for autopsy, he added.

Taifur Rahman, manager of Sheba.xyz, a platform providing home services, said, "Sohag worked with us here on a contract basis. He was hired for work after promising to maintain all types of safety."