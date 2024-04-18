Seba.xyz employee dies after falling from 9th floor while repairing AC 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 April, 2024, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 18 April, 2024, 09:11 pm

Related News

Seba.xyz employee dies after falling from 9th floor while repairing AC 

The deceased’s body was sent to Dhaka Medical Hospital for autopsy, he added. 

TBS Report
18 April, 2024, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 18 April, 2024, 09:11 pm
Representational Photo: Collected
Representational Photo: Collected

A 27-year-old man died after falling from a 12-story building in the Eskaton Garden Road area in Dhaka city this evening (18 April).

The deceased was identified as MD Sohag, son of Abdul Mannan Howlader of Barguna district,  Jalal Uddin, sub-inspector of Ramna Police Station said.

"Sohag used to work as an AC technician on a contract basis in a company called SHEBA. Around 5:45pm pm in the evening, he fell to his death while working on an AC on the ninth floor of the Triumph Tower. He did not maintain any safety," said Jalal.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The deceased's body was sent to Dhaka Medical Hospital for autopsy, he added. 

Taifur Rahman, manager of Sheba.xyz, a platform providing home services, said, "Sohag worked with us here on a contract basis. He was hired for work after promising to maintain all types of safety."

Top News

Bangladesh / Sheba xyz / death

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Red Sea has unique marine habitats, including coral reefs, mangroves and sea grass beds. Photo: Mike G Rutherford

The bedazzling Red Sea and a futile search for dugongs

9h | Earth
Bioplastic films are coming out as final products after multistep processing of cotton-dust cellulose. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Compostable packaging is made locally. Why is plastic still everywhere?

12h | Panorama
Stranded in though sits an elderly woman in Geneva Camp. Photo: Anwar Ehtesham

Echoes of exile: Stories from Geneva Camp's heart

1d | In Focus
Attendees walk past signage for the IMF and World Bank spring meetings outside the IMF HQ in Washington, DC on 15 April. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

The Bretton Woods institutions we need

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is the stock market undervalued?

Is the stock market undervalued?

1h | Videos
Will the UK's anti-tobacco laws work?

Will the UK's anti-tobacco laws work?

2h | Videos
The United States has threatened to impose strict sanctions on Iran

The United States has threatened to impose strict sanctions on Iran

1h | Videos
Chelsea lead spending on agents fees

Chelsea lead spending on agents fees

3h | Videos