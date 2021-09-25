Daily Covid cases drop below 1,000 for the first time in 4 months

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 September, 2021, 05:30 pm
25 September, 2021, 06:42 pm

The number of daily cases dropped below 1,000 for the first time in more than four months as the health officials reported 818 new infections in the last 24 hours till Saturday 8am. 

Meanwhile, 25 more people died of the virus during the same period. 

For the fifth day in a row, the positivity rate was recorded below 5% with the health officials found 4.59% infections after testing 17,818 samples across the country. 

Bangladesh reported 31 casualties and 1,233 infections in the previous day.

The latest figures took the country's death toll to 27,393 and the case tally to 15,50,371, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). 

Among the deaths reported today, 11 died in Dhaka division, six in Chattogram, four in Khulna, and two each died in Sylhet and Rangpur divisions. 

Also, 9,65 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 97.41% recovery rate.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,598 of the total deceased across the country were men and 9,795 were women.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.

