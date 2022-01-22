Covid hospitalisation rises as Omicron variant surges

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Tawsia Tajmim
22 January, 2022, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 22 January, 2022, 10:08 pm

Related News

Covid hospitalisation rises as Omicron variant surges

With the surge in infections, the country saw a spike in Covid deaths as 17 people died in the last 24 hours

Tawsia Tajmim
22 January, 2022, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 22 January, 2022, 10:08 pm

Covid patients have started rushing to hospitals in large numbers every day amid a surge of the Omicron variant across the country. 

Around 37% of Covid-dedicated general beds in hospitals in the capital city have already been occupied on Saturday. A day ago, the Covid hospitalisation rate was 33%.

Besides, some hospitals in Dhaka have run out of their capacity to provide intensive care with their intensive care unit beds being occupied by patients on Saturday.

However, the pressure of severe patients was high during the second wave of Covid due to its delta variant, but such pressure is slightly less this time, physicians say.

Brigadier General Md Nazmul Haque, director of Dhaka Medical College Hospital, told The Business Standard, at present, 60 Covid patients are rushing to the hospital every day. Of them, patients having mild symptoms are being sent back home. Every day, 30-40 patients get admitted to the hospital.

The pressure of severe Covid patients has started rising too at the hospital, Brigadier General Md Nazmul Haque also informed. 

Two weeks ago, no Covid patient died at the ICU of the hospital but now, patients die of Covid here daily. A few days ago, there was no need to use a high-flow nasal cannula, now 12 high-flow cannulas are being used for patients.  That means, severe patients started rushing to the hospital and it may rise next week.

The rate of Covid infection among doctors also rose, he added.

With the surge in infections, the country also witnessed a spike in Covid deaths as 17 people died of the virus in the last 24 hours till 8am Saturday. 9,614 new infections and a 28.02% positivity rate were reported during the 24 hours. 

According to the Covid-19 dynamic dashboard data, the occupancy rate of general beds dedicated for Covid patients was 64% while the ICU bed occupancy rate was 75% at Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Saturday.

24 Covid patients got admitted to Kurmitola Hospital in the last 24 hours. Since 14 January, more than 300 people with Covid symptoms rushed to the hospital every day. All 10 ICU beds have already been occupied. The police hospital in the capital city also sees a rise in Covid patients. Among the 470 Covid dedicated beds, 231 are occupied. Two weeks ago, 448 beds remained vacant at the hospital.

Dr Monwar Hasanath Khan, superintendent at Rajarbag Police Hospital, told TBS, at present, the admission rate has risen slightly, compared to the last two weeks. But ICU beds see less pressure as most police members are fully vaccinated and have booster doses.

Moreover, Covid dedicated general and ICU beds at various private hospitals --including Evercare, United, Square, Bangladesh Specialised Hospital, have also started facing the pressure of patients.  On Saturday, no ICU bed was vacant at Evercare and Green Life hospitals.

Health Minister Zahid Maleque, at a press briefing on Friday, said one-third of Covid dedicated beds in hospitals in Dhaka city have already been occupied.

Outside Dhaka, hospitals in Chattogram, Sylhet, Chandpur and Lakshmipur districts also see a rise in Covid patients. There is a huge influx of Covid patients at Max Hospital and Ma O Shishu Hospital in Chattogram city. However, people are not following health guidelines to contain the omicron variant despite rises in infection. 

The Chattogram district administration officials are in different spots in the city to ensure health guidelines although it started awareness on Covid restrictions last week. However, none are interested in following guidelines, despite the administration distributing masks and slapping fines. 

Restaurants are also not following the rules of allowing only customers with vaccination certificates.  There is the same scenario at various tourist spots, including Patenga Sea beach and Agrabad Jamburi Park. None at kitchen markets are interested in following health guidelines. 

Mahmud Ullah Maruf, additional deputy commissioner (General), said 15 volunteer groups from district administration will remain active at busy points of the port city. Alongside the announcement through microphones, they will distribute masks free of cost. 

Bangladesh has so far registered 28,209 deaths and 1,674,230 infections since the outbreak in March 2020.

Bangladesh / Top News / Health

hospitalisation / omicron

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A flock of ruddy shelducks. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Ruddy Shelduck: Is the ‘chokachokir mela’ in Bangladesh coming to an end?

12h | Panorama
The number of ‘ghost workers’ will grow as more of our communication and creative work goes online. Photo: Bloomberg via Getty

How Facebook and Amazon rely on an invisible workforce

12h | Panorama
Numerous graffiti or murals on the Jahangirnagar University are appreciated inside and outside the campus. Photo: Jannatul Tazri Trisha

Jahangirnagar University: 700 acres of graffiti canvas

14h | Panorama
A quick guide to dashboard warning lights

A quick guide to dashboard warning lights

12h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Shakib, Mustafiz in maximum base price of IPL auction

Shakib, Mustafiz in maximum base price of IPL auction

1h | Videos
Music legend Meat Loaf passes away at 74

Music legend Meat Loaf passes away at 74

3h | Videos
DiCaprio greets BD as St Martin declared marine protected area

DiCaprio greets BD as St Martin declared marine protected area

4h | Videos
Pristine coral reef found off Tahiti

Pristine coral reef found off Tahiti

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB
Education

Govt to close educational institutes if infections rise further 

2
Big design flaws came to light after 60% completion of the construction of Chattogram Elevated Expressway. The 16km long expressway is supposed to establish direct port connectivity with the city&#039;s three industrial zones and South Chittagong. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Chattogram Elevated Expressway: A blueprint of failure

3
Tina Jabeen. Sketch: TBS
Interviews

‘We hope to see a couple of Unicorns in Bangladesh in the next few years’

4
Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre
Panorama

Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre

5
Mohammed Amirul Haque was not immune to the effects of the pandemic. However, he stood by his employees and no one suffered a pay cut. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin
Panorama

Bangladesh’s independence fueled our growth to a billion-dollar company: Amirul Haque

6
Mukta Biriyani began by only selling beef chaap and polau, but its popularity grew fast based on the strength of its recipes. Photos: TBS
Food

Mukta Biryani: the best place for duck roast and pigeon bhuna