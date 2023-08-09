Dengue: 12 more die, 2844 hospitalised in 24 hours

Health

TBS Report
09 August, 2023, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2023, 09:09 am

Dengue: 12 more die, 2844 hospitalised in 24 hours

Of the new cases, 1092 were reported in Dhaka city and 1752 from various parts of the country

TBS Report
09 August, 2023, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2023, 09:09 am
Hospitalised dengue patients at a Dhaka hospital. File Photo: Nayem Ali/ TBS
Hospitalised dengue patients at a Dhaka hospital. File Photo: Nayem Ali/ TBS

The country recorded 12 more deaths from dengue in 24 hours till Wednesday morning, raising the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease to 352 this year.

Besides, another 2,844 were hospitalised during the period, taking the number of hospitalisations from dengue to  75,069 this year, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) data.

Of the new cases, 1092 were reported in Dhaka city and 1752 from various parts of the country.

A child gets injection for Dengue treatment at a hospital in Dhaka on 9 August 2023.
A child gets injection for Dengue treatment at a hospital in Dhaka on 9 August 2023.

So far 65,260 dengue patients were released from hospitals in the country this year.

A total of 9427 dengue patients, including 4421 in Dhaka and 5004 are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country, shows the DGHS data.

The country recorded 281 dengue deaths in 2022, the highest on record after the 179 deaths recorded in 2019. Additionally, the DGHS recorded 62,423 dengue cases and 61,971 recoveries last year.

