Daily Covid deaths jump to 17, highest in 101 days

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 January, 2022, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 22 January, 2022, 06:08 pm

The number of daily cases dropped to 9,614

TBS Report
22 January, 2022, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 22 January, 2022, 06:08 pm
File Photo: Reuters
File Photo: Reuters

With the surge in infections, the country also witnessed a spike in Covid deaths as 17 people died of the virus in the last 24 hours till 8am Saturday. 

The death toll reported today is the highest in more than three months as the same number of casualties were reported on 13 October last year. 

Meanwhile, the number of daily cases slightly dropped with 9,614 new infections and a 28.02% positivity rate reported during the 24 hours period.  

Bangladesh registered 12 deaths and 11,434 cases in the previous day.

Bangladesh has so far registered 28,209 deaths and 16,74,230 infections since the outbreak here.

Among today's deaths, 11 were reported in the Dhaka division, two each in Chattogram and Khulna divisions and one each in Barishal and Mymensingh divisions.

Also, 482 patients were declared Covid free in the past 24 hours with the recovery rate of 92.94%. 

Bangladesh reported its first Covid case on 8 March 2020 and the maiden death on 18 March in the same year. 

Bangladesh / Top News / Health

Covid -19 in Bangladesh

Comments

