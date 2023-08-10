Dengue: Death toll reaches 364 as 12 more die in 24hrs

Twelve more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Thursday morning, raising the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 364 this year.

During the period, 2,959 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of the new patients, 1,097 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and 1,862 outside the capital -- indicating a worsening situation across the country.

A total of 9,790 dengue patients, including 4,460 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

So far, the DGHS has recorded 78,028 dengue cases and 67,874 recoveries this year.

Meanwhile, DGHS statistics suggest that August might be the deadliest month for the Dengue outbreak this year as the country has seen 101 deaths already within the first week of the month. During the first week of August, 23,237 cases have been reported across the country.

So far, July has been the deadliest month for the dengue outbreak with 204 fatalities and 43,854 cases reported across the country.