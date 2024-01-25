18 more dengue patients hospitalised in 24hrs

UNB
25 January, 2024, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 25 January, 2024, 07:03 pm

Dengue patients at a Dhaka hospital in August this year. Photo: Nayem Ali/TBS
Dengue patients at a Dhaka hospital in August this year. Photo: Nayem Ali/TBS

No fresh death due to dengue was reported in Bangladesh in the 24 hours till Thursday morning, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

However, 18 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever during this period, according to the DGHS.

Of them, five were admitted in Dhaka hospitals, while the rest were outside the capital.

A total of 133 dengue patients, including 50 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

So far, 945 dengue cases have been reported since January 1, 2024.

Last year, a total of 1,705 people lost their lives due to dengue, making it the deadliest year on record.

The DGHS recorded 321,179 dengue cases and 3,18,749 recoveries last year.

Last year's September was the deadliest month for the dengue outbreak, with 396 fatalities and 79,598 cases, according to DGHS data.

Dengue / Bangladesh / hospitalisation

