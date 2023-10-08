84% dengue deaths last week occurred within 3 days of hospitalisation: DGHS

Health

TBS Report
08 October, 2023, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 08 October, 2023, 08:20 pm

Related News

84% dengue deaths last week occurred within 3 days of hospitalisation: DGHS

Seven more dengue patients have died and 2,742 were hospitalised in 24 hours

TBS Report
08 October, 2023, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 08 October, 2023, 08:20 pm
Dengue patients under treatment at a city hospital. File photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Dengue patients under treatment at a city hospital. File photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Around 84% of the dengue patients died last week within three days of being admitted to the hospital, Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said today.

According to the DGHS, a total of 90 dengue patients died during 1-7 October. Among them, 63 individuals, constituting 70% of dengue patients, passed away within just one day of hospital admission. 

An additional 13 people, accounting for 14% of patients, lost their lives within two to three days of being hospitalised. 

Moreover, around 5% of the patients passed away after spending four to five days in the hospital. 

The mortality rate was lowest among those hospitalised for 10 days or more, standing at just 2%.

The DGHS said the dengue shock syndrome has been a leading cause of the fatalities.

Around 82% of deaths occurred due to the shock syndrome, 12% of deaths due to expanded dengue syndrome, 6% of deaths due to dengue haemorrhagic fever.

Meanwhile, seven more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Sunday morning, raising the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 1,086 this year. 

Some 2,742 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever in the past 24 hours, DGHS said.

Of the new patients, 612 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and 2,130 outside the capital.

A total of 8,800 dengue patients, including 2,826 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

This year dengue cases and death break all the previous records.

So far, the DGHS has recorded 2,23,564 dengue cases, 2,13,678 recoveries this year.

The country recorded 281 dengue deaths in 2022, the highest on record after the 179 deaths recorded in 2019. Additionally, the DGHS recorded 62,423 dengue cases and 61,971 recoveries last year.

Top News

Dengue / hospitalisation / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Z32 300ZX came with a completely new design language, which was more streamlined, had fewer angles and offered more luxury features, while still retaining its status of a fast car like its predecessors. Photos; Arfin Kazi

Mon Cheri Fairlady Z: Nissan’s unsung Z32 300ZX

1h | Wheels
Graphics: TBS

What happens when the Taka note ends its journey?

11h | Panorama
The median delay of ambulances is 85 minutes. But when calculating the time delay only for the daytime, the median is 102 minutes. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Amidst all this development, how about a lane for ambulances?

11h | Panorama
These traders buy old houses, break them down, and then sell different materials to different retailers. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Recycling buildings: Inside the country’s largest market for second-hand construction materials

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Toyota, LG Energy Solution sign $3 billion battery supply deal

Toyota, LG Energy Solution sign $3 billion battery supply deal

51m | TBS Economy
The art of budget outlining in a business pitch

The art of budget outlining in a business pitch

8h | TBS Career
As many Israeli-Palestinian conflicts in Gaza in the past century and a half

As many Israeli-Palestinian conflicts in Gaza in the past century and a half

1d | TBS World
Assam's 'Akshar' school charges fees with plastic instead of money

Assam's 'Akshar' school charges fees with plastic instead of money

1d | TBS Stories