84% dengue deaths last week occurred within 3 days of hospitalisation: DGHS

Around 84% of the dengue patients died last week within three days of being admitted to the hospital, Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said today.

According to the DGHS, a total of 90 dengue patients died during 1-7 October. Among them, 63 individuals, constituting 70% of dengue patients, passed away within just one day of hospital admission.

An additional 13 people, accounting for 14% of patients, lost their lives within two to three days of being hospitalised.

Moreover, around 5% of the patients passed away after spending four to five days in the hospital.

The mortality rate was lowest among those hospitalised for 10 days or more, standing at just 2%.

The DGHS said the dengue shock syndrome has been a leading cause of the fatalities.

Around 82% of deaths occurred due to the shock syndrome, 12% of deaths due to expanded dengue syndrome, 6% of deaths due to dengue haemorrhagic fever.

Meanwhile, seven more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Sunday morning, raising the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 1,086 this year.

Some 2,742 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever in the past 24 hours, DGHS said.

Of the new patients, 612 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and 2,130 outside the capital.

A total of 8,800 dengue patients, including 2,826 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

This year dengue cases and death break all the previous records.

So far, the DGHS has recorded 2,23,564 dengue cases, 2,13,678 recoveries this year.

The country recorded 281 dengue deaths in 2022, the highest on record after the 179 deaths recorded in 2019. Additionally, the DGHS recorded 62,423 dengue cases and 61,971 recoveries last year.