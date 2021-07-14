172 more deaths from Covid-19 reported before midday

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 July, 2021, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 14 July, 2021, 01:22 pm

Bangladesh yesterday recorded 203 deaths from Covid-19 which made it the third consecutive day that the country went above the 200 covid death mark

Several districts across the country have reported around 172 deaths in less than 24 hours before Wednesday noon.

These people have died while undergoing treatment at the intensive care units (ICUs) and Covid-19 units of different hospitals all over the country, reports Somoy News.

Amid all the districts Rajshahi, Mymensingh, and Bogura reported the highest number of deaths, which are 25, 19, and 14, respectively.

Meanwhile, Barishal logged 13 deaths while Kushtia and Khulna each reported 12 deaths and Jhenaidha reported 11.

Besides, Faridpur and Chattogram reported ten deaths each while Satkhira and Tangail reported nine deaths each.

Furthermore, Sylhet, Chuadanga and Rangpur logged, seven, five and four deaths, respectively, while Natore, Gazipur, Thakurgaon and Netrokona reported three deaths each.

Bangladesh yesterday recorded 203 deaths from Covid-19 which made it the third consecutive day that the country went above the 200 covid death mark. 

