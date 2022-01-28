Businesses, recreation spots in Rajshahi to close after 8pm due to Covid-19

Shops, hotels, restaurants, businesses and recreation spots in Rajshahi will be closed after 8pm from Saturday to curb the rise of Covid-19.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the district-level Covid-19 management committee on Thursday (28 January).

"The covid-19 situation in Rajshahi is getting worse day by day. For this, all kinds of businesses and entertainment centres will be closed in Rajshahi metropolitan area and district level 8pm-7am from Saturday," said Rajshahi Deputy Commissioner Abdul Jalil.

The decision will remain in force until further notice, he added.

Till Thursday night, a total of 461 samples were tested in two PCR labs in Rajshahi and 345 Covid cases were identified. The infection rate in Rajshahi is 74.84%.