Brac starts antigen test in 9 Dhaka North cattle markets

DNCC mayor Atiqul Islam inaugurated the operations of Surokkha corners at the cattle market at Sayeednagar in Bhatara.

Brac has begun antigen-based rapid Covid-19 tests in nine cattle markets under the Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) from Sunday.

Employees of the organisation have started collecting samples for testing through "Surokkha corners" in the markets with support from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) of the UK is supporting Brac and the DGHS in this effort, according to a press statement on Sunday.

There is one Surokha corner in each of the nine cattle markets.

DNCC mayor Atiqul Islam inaugurated the operations of Surokkha corners at the cattle market at Sayeednagar in Bhatara on the day.

Dr Mirna Zaman, manager technical of Brac's Health, Nutrition and Population Programme (HNPP), was present among others at the event. She informed the mayor about the different aspects of this initiative.

The service will be available from 8 am to 8 pm till 20 July.

Anyone experiencing Covid-19 symptoms like fever, dry cough, fatigue, sore throat and respiratory difficulties, or has been in contact with a confirmed Covid patient, is eligible to undergo the test through Surokkha corners. One has to pay the fee fixed by the government to get the service. However, prior registration is not required to submit samples. Each of the Surokkha corners will be able to collect and analyse 150 samples a day.

If the result of a sample analysed via antigen testing comes positive, the service seeker will be notified within 30 minutes. Results of a positive patient tested via antigen testing will be uploaded to the website within 3-4 hours.

The nine cattle markets to have these Surokkha corners are the cattle market inside Block-E of Badda Eastern Housing, Kaula Shiyaldanga adjacent market, Shahinagar housing project adjacent market at Uttarkhan Moinertek, Brindabon to the north of BGMEA in Uttara Sector-17, cattle market in Bhatara, Rajdhani Housing adjacent to 40-feet Road in Mohammadpur, open space of Shopnodhara housing and Basila Garden City open space adjacent to 300ft Road and Gabtoli cattle market in Mirpur.