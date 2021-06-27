BNP leaders express concern over worsening Covid-19 situation

An emergency meeting of the National Standing Committee of the BNP's highest policy-making forum was held on the country's Covid-19 situation today.

There, BNP standing committee leaders expressed deep concern over the worsening situation of coronavirus across the country.

According to a press release, the main focus of the meeting was the deteriorating health situation of the country owing to the lack of an effective roadmap for vaccine collection and distribution.

Expressing concern, the leaders said that the stockpile of most emergency medical supplies in the country was nearing its end.

The plan is going on to eye-wash country's people by imposing unplanned shutdowns in the name of controlling coronavirus, they said.



The meeting also discussed the counter-statements of the two government ministers on development projects.



At the same time, BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia's latest physical condition and the ongoing political situation in the country were also discussed.

The meeting was held virtually on Saturday afternoon.

BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman presided over the meeting.

BNP standing committee members Dr Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, Barrister Jamir Uddin Sarkar, Mirza Abbas, Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, Dr Moin Khan, Nazrul Islam Khan, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, Begum Selima Rahman and Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku were present at the meeting.