Bangladesh reports highest ever 264 deaths from Covid-19

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 August, 2021, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 05 August, 2021, 07:04 pm

Bangladesh reported 264 deaths from Covid-19 in the 24 hours until Thursday 8am, which is the highest since the pandemic hit the country last year. 

Earlier on 27 July, health officials reported 258 deaths, hitting the record of single-day deaths. 

The deadly development came as the country extended the ongoing strict lockdown till 10 August to curb the alarming spread of Covid-19.  

In the meantime, 12,744 people were diagnosed with Covid-19 positive after testing 46,995 samples in 707 labs across the country.

However, the country has been witnessing a decline in the current positivity rate over the week with a 27.12% rate recorded in the past 24 hours.  

With the latest additions, the death toll stands at 21,902 and the case tally increased to 13,22,654.

As the overall death toll increased, deaths among women also went up with 124 women dying in the 24 hours period against the male deaths of 140.

Among the deaths, the highest number of 87 deaths was in the Dhaka division followed by 56 in Chattogram, 35 in Khulna, 23 in Sylhet, 19 in Rajshahi, 18 in Rangpur, 16 in Barishal, and 10 in the Mymensingh division. 

Meanwhile, 15,786 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the recovery rate to 87.47%.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.

Covid -19 in Bangladesh

Comments

