Bangladesh reports highest ever Covid deaths on first day of strict lockdown

The daily death toll from Covid-19 hit a record high in the country as 143 more people died of the virus in the last 24 hours.

The death record was set at a time when the country was observing the first day of a seven-day strict lockdown enforced in an effort to tame the viral transmission.

For the fifth consecutive day, the country today recorded over 100 single-day deaths. Earlier in April, 100 plus casualties were recorded for four days in a row.

With today's figures, the death toll reached 14,646 and the fatality rate stands at 1.59%, according to the Covid-19 bulletin issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Meanwhile, 8,301 more people contracted the viral disease during the same period, taking the total case count to 9,21,559.

The positivity rate also reached its peak at 25.90% as 32,055 samples were tested across the country in 5,66 labs.

In the meantime, the Khulna division registered the record high deaths from Covid-19 with 46 people succumbing to the virus in the last 24 hours.

Besides, a whopping 35 deaths were reported in the capital followed by the Rajshahi division reporting 19 single-day deaths.

Moreover, 15 of the total deceased hailed from the Chattogram division, 10 from Rampur, eight from Barishal, seven from Sylhet, and three from Mymensingh division.

Among the latest victims, 90 were men, and 53 were women. Of the victims, 132 died in different hospitals across the country while 11 at home.

Also, 4,663 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 89.08% recovery rate.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 10,415 of the total deceased across the country were men and 4,231 were women.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.

India reported 48,786 cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the last 24 hours, taking the country's cumulative Covid-19 infection tally to 30,411,634, the Union ministry of health and family welfare's (MoHFW) dashboard, updated at 8am on Thursday, showed. Due to the viral disease, 1,005 people died, taking the fatalities count to 399,459, reports Hindustan Times.

So far 3,964,509 people died globally from Covid-19 and 183,056,434 people contracted the virus to date, according to the data by Worldometer.