All Covid-19 indicators take a turn for the worse again

All major coronavirus indicators – new cases, deaths, and the infection rate – are rising again with Wednesday seeing the highest single-day cases in the last 71 days.

The day also witnessed the highest deaths in the last 55 days and the highest positivity rate in the last two months.

In a span of 24 hours, Bangladesh saw 85 deaths from the deadly coronavirus. It registered 88 deaths on 29 April this year.

With detection of the highest 5,727 cases in a single day since 13 April, the total caseload reached 8,66,877 and the death toll crept up to 13,787.

The daily positivity rate continued to climb and reached 20.27% on Wednesday.

A total of 28,256 samples were tested in 554 labs within the last 24 hours.

According to the daily Covid-19 bulletin issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), the death rate remained unchanged at 1.59%.

Among the latest day's victims, 55 were men and 30 women. Of them, 74 succumbed to the virus at different hospitals across the country, 10 died at their residences while one was declared dead on arrival at the hospital.

On Wednesday, the highest 36 deaths were recorded in the Khulna division followed by 19 and 18 in Dhaka and Rajshahi respectively. Seven died in the Chattogram division, three in Mymensingh and one each in Barishal and Rangpur divisions.

The coronavirus situation could worsen if people do not cooperate: DGHS

DGHS said the coronavirus situation in Bangladesh could worsen if people do not cooperate with the government's efforts to control the situation and do not follow health rules.

Spokesperson for the health directorate Dr Robed Amin expressed the concern at the daily virtual briefing on Covid-19 on Wednesday.

"Statistics of the last seven days show that the rate of positivity and death is increasing," said Professor Amin.

Regarding the lockdown enforcement in Dhaka, he said, "Lockdown has been imposed in the areas around Dhaka where Covid-19 patients were expected to come from. If we can stop patients from coming to Dhaka from those districts, then there will be no need for lockdown here."

But he warned that a stricter lockdown might become necessary if the patient influx continues in Dhaka from outside.

Dr Robed Amin further said Bangladesh is yet to overcome the second wave of Covid-19 infections.

"If we could keep the infection rate below 5% for two to three weeks, the situation may have been better. But we could not do that," he added.

He noted that the rampant increase in Covid-19 cases is not a good sign for the country.

Robed Amin said a countrywide strict lockdown will only be enforced after the Covid-19 infection rate reaches 15-20%.

"The technical committee on Covid-19 has not yet recommended a new lockdown across the country. A nationwide lockdown will be given only when the infection rate is 15 to 20%. That hasn't happened yet," he said.