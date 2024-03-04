Covid-19 induced poverty surged in Bangladesh: Study

Speakers adress the challenges, particularly the worsened socioeconomic inequalities, and lessons that can be learned from Bangladesh’s experience in living through a polycrisis such as the pandemic during the &quot;Knowledge, Power, and Change in Polycrisis: Lessons from Bangladesh for the World&quot; conference, jointly organised by CLEAR, BRAC Institute of Governance and Development (BIGD), Brac University, and the Institute of Development Studies (IDS), University of Sussex. Photo: UNB
Speakers adress the challenges, particularly the worsened socioeconomic inequalities, and lessons that can be learned from Bangladesh’s experience in living through a polycrisis such as the pandemic during the "Knowledge, Power, and Change in Polycrisis: Lessons from Bangladesh for the World" conference, jointly organised by CLEAR, BRAC Institute of Governance and Development (BIGD), Brac University, and the Institute of Development Studies (IDS), University of Sussex. Photo: UNB

A recent series of research projects conducted by the Covid-19 Learning, Evidence and Research Programme (CLEAR) in Bangladesh has uncovered a noteworthy rise in poverty, catapulting previously non-poor households into economic hardship amid the global pandemic.

These findings were unveiled during the "Knowledge, Power, and Change in Polycrisis: Lessons from Bangladesh for the World" conference, jointly organised by CLEAR, BRAC Institute of Governance and Development (BIGD), Brac University, and the Institute of Development Studies (IDS), University of Sussex.

In the opening ceremony of the conference, speakers spoke of the challenges, particularly the worsened socioeconomic inequalities, and also stressed the lessons that can be learned from Bangladesh's experience in living through a polycrisis such as the pandemic, reads a press release.

Pro Vice-Chancellor and Acting Vice-Chancellor of Brac University, Professor Syed Mahfuzul Aziz, recognised Bangladesh's relative success in managing mortality during the pandemic while acknowledging socioeconomic challenges such as poverty and the digital divide.

"I believe that allocating resources to better prepare us for future crises could actually be instrumental in more effectively tackling their negative effects. This is where research as the ones conducted by CLEAR are so important. Lessons from this conference will show how knowledge and evidence from the local community can enrich the global community," he said. 

Dr. Sohela Nazneen, Senior Research Fellow at the Institute of Development Studies and Research Lead for the CLEAR, highlighted the programme's collaborative nature and its key objectives.

"Crises push the boundaries of what we know and what we can learn. CLEAR was established as a co-constructed and co-developed program. This approach underscores our commitment to inclusive research and knowledge generation," she said.

While emphasising the urgency of learning from crises, Dr Imran Matin, Executive Director, BIGD stressed upon the immediate value of research at critical junctures, explaining that research needs to look into a crisis' socioeconomic and sociopolitical impacts on communities and highlighted the importance of translating knowledge into action.

"Knowledge matters if we actually take the power dimension into the knowledge perspective," he added.

The CLEAR programme study also found that households resorted to various coping mechanisms to mitigate the economic impact. Prolonged school closures exacerbated educational challenges.

Uneven access to social protection and the psychosocial toll of poverty pose additional barriers to recovery efforts, it noted.

