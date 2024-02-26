COVID-19: Bangladesh reports 45 more cases in 24hrs

Bangladesh reported 45 more COVID-19 cases in 24 hours till Monday morning.

With the new numbers, the country's total COVID-19 caseload rose to 2,048,277, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The official death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,489 as no new fatalities were reported during this period.

The daily case test positivity rate stood at 8.46 percent as 532 samples were tested, said the DGHS.

The recovery and death rates remained unchanged at 98.39 per cent and 1.44 percent, respectively.