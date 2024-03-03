Covid-19: Bangladesh reports 37 more cases in 24hrs

Bangladesh has reported 37 more Covid-19 cases in 24 hours till Sunday (3 March) morning.

With the new numbers, the country's total Covid-19 caseload rose to 2,048,588, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The official death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,491 as no new fatalities were reported during this period.

The daily case test positivity rate stood at 6.22 percent as 595 samples were tested, said the DGHS.

The recovery and death rates remained unchanged at 98.39 per cent and 1.44 percent, respectively.