Covid-19: Bangladesh reports 37 more cases in 24hrs

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

UNB
03 March, 2024, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 03 March, 2024, 06:00 pm

Related News

Covid-19: Bangladesh reports 37 more cases in 24hrs

UNB
03 March, 2024, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 03 March, 2024, 06:00 pm
Representational image: WHO
Representational image: WHO

Bangladesh has reported 37 more Covid-19 cases in 24 hours till Sunday (3 March) morning.

With the new numbers, the country's total Covid-19 caseload rose to 2,048,588, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The official death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,491 as no new fatalities were reported during this period.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The daily case test positivity rate stood at 6.22 percent as 595 samples were tested, said the DGHS.

The recovery and death rates remained unchanged at 98.39 per cent and 1.44 percent, respectively.

 

COVID-19 in Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Tucson&#039;s sculpted body lines and bold design language undeniably makes it look straight out of a sci-fi movie. Photo: Akif Hamid

2023 Hyundai Tucson: Setting new standards for 'Made in Bangladesh' cars

8h | Wheels
Even some of his well-wishers often try to dissuade him from this “wild goose chase.” But TV journalist Shakil Hasan remains steadfast. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

A lone journalist's struggle to bring his attackers to justice

10h | Panorama
The Bailey Road commercial building lacked a proper fire escape design. It had only one stairwell with multiple restaurants. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Why 'structured killing' happens in disguise of fire accidents

1d | Panorama
Chaos, death and grief: The day after the Bailey Road fire

Chaos, death and grief: The day after the Bailey Road fire

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Vegetable fields in Kushtia are occupied by tobacco

Vegetable fields in Kushtia are occupied by tobacco

39m | Videos
The would be daughter-in-law of Mukesh Ambani is expert at dancing

The would be daughter-in-law of Mukesh Ambani is expert at dancing

1h | Videos
Elon Musk Sues OpenAI's Sam Altman

Elon Musk Sues OpenAI's Sam Altman

1h | Videos
Global Warming: Trillions of Water Mixes in Oceans

Global Warming: Trillions of Water Mixes in Oceans

3h | Videos