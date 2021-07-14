25 more die at RMCH Covid-19 unit

TBS Report
14 July, 2021, 10:05 am
Twenty-five more people died at the Covid-19 unit of Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the last 24 hours till Wednesday morning. 

Seven of the deceased were confirmed Covid patients while fourteen others died with symptoms. Four, however, tested negative for the virus.

Among them, twelve hailed from Rajshahi, three each from Natore, Pabna and Chapainawabganj, two from Naogaon, and one each from Kushtia and Jashore.
  
RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the matter and said, "These people have died between Tuesday 8am and Wednesday 8am, while undergoing treatment at the hospital's intensive care unit (ICU) and Covid-19 unit."

At present, the number of patients admitted to the facility stands at 500 against 454 Covid-dedicated beds, including the newly admitted 72 patients in the last 24 hours. 

Meanwhile, the infection rate was 34.65% after 149 samples came back positive against 430 tests done in two PCR labs in Rajshahi yesterday. 

The infection rate in Chapainawabganj was 18.80% after 25 out of 133 people tested positive.

