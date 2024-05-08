Social-cultural norms, not extreme poverty, behind most discrimination in Bangladesh: Poverty watch report

Marginalised and vulnerable communities in Bangladesh suffer more from social exclusion and "cruel" social attitudes and dealings due to existing socio-cultural norms rather than extreme poverty, a report unveiled today (8 May) said.

The report titled "Bangladesh Poverty Watch Report 2023", prepared jointly by the Institute for Inclusive Finance and Development (InM) and the Center for Inclusive Development Dialogue (CIDD), said discrimination was a systematic human rights abuse that led to extreme poverty, violence, inequality and exclusion.

Speaking at the report unveiling at the CIRDAP Auditorium in the capital, MA Mannan, chairman of the Jatiya Sangsad committee on the Ministry of Planning, said close attention needs to be paid to marginalised communities and the government was working in this regard.

He, however, said much more needed to be done.

Chairman of InM Qazi Kholiquzzaman Ahmad said, "Bangabandhu taught us to put a smile on the faces of unhappy people. If this motto is implemented, inequality in the society will be reduced."

Mustafa K Mujeri, executive director, InM, said while poverty was decreasing in the country, inequality was increasing. There was a disparity in various areas, including income inequality, education and health care.

The government should talk to the people at the grassroots level and solve their problems, he suggested.

Photo: Jahir Rayhan/TBS

Highlighting the main points of the report, InM research fellow Farhana Nargis said, "Poverty is more than just material deprivation; money and statistics cannot provide a full picture of poverty. Self-realisation and individual experiences are important dimensions of poverty.

"In this report, the participants in fact have 'written' their own life stories, the biggest value of which is the insights into the 'making of poverty and deprivation' in their communities. The analysis brings out emerging priorities for policies as well as challenges of poverty and deprivation in Bangladesh."

She pointed out that according to the Household Income and Expenditure Survey 2022, nearly 10 million people live below the lower or extreme poverty line in Bangladesh.

The report showed that the fundamental problems of these 'left-behind' communities were directly or indirectly related to the day-to-day functioning of local governments and local institutions.

What the report found

The report, which covered plain land ethnic minorities, river gipsies (Bede) and commercial sex workers, found these communities displayed some common features and characteristics of exclusion and marginalisation.

All these marginalised and disadvantaged communities suffered from forced displacement emanating from different sources. They were also excluded from mainstream community support mechanisms and services, structural barriers to socio-political participation and decision-making processes, unfavourable market forces and exclusion from human development efforts and economic opportunities.

While most members of these communities did not live in abject poverty, the report found despite earning a reasonable amount, their access to education, healthcare, and social and financial services was extremely limited.

They faced hostile social attitudes and exclusion, forcing them to resort to seeking low-quality services from the informal sector.

Regarding decision making, community representation was limited to campaigning in support of other candidates in exchange for money, but none had ever participated in local and general elections. This was mainly due to them thinking their marginal identity was an impediment to participating in elections.

The economic hardships they face is primarily due to their inability to participate in the workforce.

The survey was conducted on 300 people from June to September last year.

On the issue of poverty, it said the national poverty headcount rate declined by nearly 62% between 2020 and 2022. It also noted a sizable decline in the incidence of extreme poverty, with the percentage of population under the lower poverty line – the threshold for extreme poverty – falling by nearly 84$ between 2000-22.