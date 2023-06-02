Country sees 2 deaths from Covid-19 after two months

Two people died from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Friday, reporting the first casualties after 28 March this year.

Also, 89 people were infected with the virus during the same period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The positivity rate was registered at 5.87% in the last 24 hours.

With the latest figure, the death toll from Covid-19 reached 29,448 in the country.

The first case of Covid-19 was detected on 8 March 2020 and the first casualty was reported on 18 March.