1,685 new Covid cases reported in 24 hours

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 June, 2022, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 24 June, 2022, 04:29 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Bangladesh reported 1,685 new positive cases from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Friday. 

The positivity rate was recorded at 12.18% during the same period after testing 13,833 samples across the country.

There was no death from the virus in the last 24 hours. 

So far, 29,335 people have died and 19,62,213 tested positive for the virus in Bangladesh since 2020.

Meanwhile, 185 Covid patients were cured in the last 24 hours recording the recovery rate at 97.16%.

Covid -19 in Bangladesh

