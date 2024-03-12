Youth fined Tk2 lakh for selling agricultural topsoil in Chattogram

A youth was fined Tk2 lakh for the unauthorised sale of agricultural topsoil in Lohagara upazila of Chattogram.

The operation, led by Lohagara Upazila Nirbahi Officer UNO Muhammad Inamul Hashan and Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land) Nazmun Lael, also resulted in the seizure of two drum trucks and an excavator.

The raid, conducted in the Mallik Chong area of Amirabad Union around 10pm on Monday, found that people were excavating topsoil from agricultural lands and selling it.

Confirming the matter, UNO Muhammad Inamul Hasan emphasised curbing such practices that not only undermine agricultural productivity but also contribute to environmental degradation.

He said such enforcement actions will persist in the interest of public welfare and the preservation of agricultural resources.