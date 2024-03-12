Youth fined Tk2 lakh for selling agricultural topsoil in Chattogram

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 March, 2024, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 12 March, 2024, 06:05 pm

Related News

Youth fined Tk2 lakh for selling agricultural topsoil in Chattogram

TBS Report
12 March, 2024, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 12 March, 2024, 06:05 pm
Topsoil. Photo: Collected
Topsoil. Photo: Collected

A youth was fined Tk2 lakh for the unauthorised sale of agricultural topsoil in Lohagara upazila of Chattogram.

The operation, led by Lohagara Upazila Nirbahi Officer UNO Muhammad Inamul Hashan and Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land) Nazmun Lael, also resulted in the seizure of two drum trucks and an excavator.

The raid, conducted in the Mallik Chong area of Amirabad Union around 10pm on Monday, found that people were excavating topsoil from agricultural lands and selling it.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Confirming the matter, UNO Muhammad Inamul Hasan emphasised curbing such practices that not only undermine agricultural productivity but also contribute to environmental degradation. 

He said such enforcement actions will persist in the interest of public welfare and the preservation of agricultural resources.

 

topsoil / agriculture / Chattogram

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The renewed Shaheed Dr Fazle Rabbi Park is an important addition to the very few breathing spaces in a traffic and building-clogged Dhaka. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Shahid Dr Fazle Rabbi Park: An ideal example of an urban community park

3h | Habitat
Illustration: TBS

Which is the best asset class to invest in 2024?

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Last minute Ramadan preparations

1d | Features
Approximately 4.5 lakh roofs in Dhaka city and an increasing number of homeowners are transforming these once-neglected spaces into rooftop gardens. Photo: Courtesy

Gardening services shaping a greener Dhaka skyline

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why is the United States engaged in war for 80 consecutive years

Why is the United States engaged in war for 80 consecutive years

1h | Videos
Halal food stores have increased in Japan

Halal food stores have increased in Japan

2h | Videos
Crown prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia is coming to Bangladesh this year

Crown prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia is coming to Bangladesh this year

4h | Videos
What risks for depositors in bank merger

What risks for depositors in bank merger

31m | Videos