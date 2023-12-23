Youth detained for rail line sabotage attempt in Brahmanbaria

Bangladesh Railway. Photo: Collected

Bangladesh Ansar has arrested a young man for attempting to sabotage a railway line in Brahmanbaria Sadar upazila.

Identified as Arif, son of Abul Kalam from the upazila's Bhatpara village, he was arrested on the charge of loosening railway line clips on Friday (22 December). 

District Ansar Commandant Ismail Hossain said, "Arif was caught in the act near the Poiratala railgate area on Friday afternoon."

"Upon receiving information, Ansar members on duty at the railway station went to the scene and caught him red-handed with four clips," he added. 

The 22-year-old was then handed over to the Brahmanbaria Model police station.

