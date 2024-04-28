Bangladesh Railway Museum crumbles amid bureaucratic bickering

The Bangladesh Railway Museum, which was established in 2003, closed its doors abruptly in 2018. The museum in Pahartoli of Chattogram housed a collection of machinery, memorabilia, and equipment dating back to the British era. But now it is inoperative due to an alleged blame game between Bangladesh Railway and Chittagong City Corporation. The photo was taken on Saturday. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

The Bangladesh Railway Museum, the country's sole institution dedicated to its rich railway heritage, is in disrepair and has been closed to the public for over six years.

The once-thriving repository of artefacts in Chattogram's Pahartali is now decaying, caught up in a bureaucratic blame game.

Established in 2003, the museum housed a collection of machinery, memorabilia, and equipment that documented the evolution of railways in Bangladesh, dating back to the British era. Coal-fired engine parts, signal lights, and uniforms offered a glimpse into the past for curious visitors.

However, in 2018, the museum abruptly closed its doors.

A recent visit by the TBS correspondent revealed a scene of decay. The two-story wooden bungalow, a charming example of colonial architecture, stands neglected.

Rusted locks and overgrown weeds mark the entrance, while a pervasive silence hangs in the air. Inside, a struggle ensued to unlock the main door, its rusted hinges a testament to years of disuse.

Four spacious rooms held a treasure trove of railway relics – railway lines draped in dust cloths, signalling equipment, communication tools, and even station masters' caps. Sadly, the neglect was evident.

Dim lighting in some rooms barely illuminated the artefacts, while others remained shrouded in complete darkness. The stench of pigeon droppings filled the air, a grim reminder of the unwanted residents that now occupy the upper floor.

Locals recounted a time when the museum bustled with activity. Engineer Habib Ullah, a visitor turned away due to the closure, lamented, "This museum is crucial for understanding our railway heritage. It's a shame it's inaccessible to the younger generation."

Mohammad Yunus Sikder, a guard for 14 years, recalled the museum's former vibrancy. "Back then, it was open from 3pm to 6pm, and we would see 300-500 visitors daily." Sadly, his days are now spent guarding a museum devoid of its purpose.

Atikur Rahman, the designated railway official responsible for the museum's maintenance, was unreachable for comment.

The blame game between the Bangladesh Railway authorities and the Chattogram City Corporation offers no solace. Mohammad Saiful Islam, the divisional railway manager, denies responsibility, claiming, "It's not a proper museum. Besides, it's not under our control."

He points the finger at the Chattogram City Corporation, accusing them of occupying the museum grounds as part of the Sheikh Russel Shishu Park.

However, the Chattogram City Corporation refutes these claims. Their CEO Tauhidul Islam clarifies, "There was a misunderstanding, now resolved. A joint management committee has been formed with the divisional railway manager in charge."

The future of the museum remains uncertain. Historical treasures are left to decay, and the public is denied access to a valuable piece of Bangladesh's history.

While a management committee offers a glimmer of hope, it is unclear when, or if, the once-proud Railway Museum will reopen its doors and reclaim its rightful place as a repository of the nation's railway heritage.