Train fare to increase from 4 May as govt cancels rebate facility

Train commuters will have to pay more as fare from next month as the government has decided to withdraw the rebate facility for passenger trains.

The decision comes into effect on 4 May 2024, the Bangladesh Railway said in a circular on Monday.

At present, a passenger enjoys a rebate facility of 20% for a journey of 101-250 km, 25% for a journey of 251-400 km and 30% for a journey of more than 400 km, according to Railway data.

According to the Railway circular, in 1992, distance-wise and section-wise rebate facilities were given to Bangladesh Railways.

In 2012, the 'sectional rebate' was abolished but the distance-based rebate remains in force.

Recently, it has been decided to withdraw the existing distance-based concession without increasing fares in passenger trains.

Earlier on 16 March, Bangladesh Railway Director General Sardar Shahadat Ali told journalists that the railway fare will be increased.

However, in the face of criticism against the decision, Railways Minister Md Zillul Hakim later announced that there was no plan to increase the train fare.

While the train fare was not increased officially, commuters will have to pay more as fare once the rebate facilities are withdrawn.

On the Dhaka-Cumilla route, which is 191 km long, the current fare for the lowest class in intercity trains is Tk170. Removing a 20% rebate facility will increase the fare on this route by Tk34 to Tk204.

Similarly, on the 346 km Dhaka-Chattogram route, the current fare for the lowest class in intercity trains is Tk285. After withdrawing a 25% rebate facility, the fare will go up by Tk57 to Tk342.

Mozammel Haque Chowdhury, secretary general of Passenger Welfare Association said, "The government says it will take rail services to the doorsteps of people. For this, the government has invested lakhs of taka in railways. But the quality of Railways service has not improved and the number of passengers has decreased.

"We have reviewed and found that if the rebate facility is lifted, the rail fare will increase by 1.5% more than the bus fare on some routes. As a result, people will move further away from the rail. Because the bus is always available. But you have to buy tickets in advance for the train."

He added, "A question has arisen whether the Railways withdrew the rebate facility in connivance with the bus owners. I think Railways took such a decision to benefit the bus owners."