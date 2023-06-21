Yoga a gift of India to world: Pranay Verma

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma on Wednesday (21 June) highlighted the significance of Yoga as a gift of India to the world.

"Yoga, being an integral part of the shared cultural heritage of India and Bangladesh, can further serve as a unifying force, promoting physical and mental well-being among our people," he said.

The High Commissioner emphasised that the G20 Presidency of India in 2023 reinforces India's commitment to fostering global partnerships for sustainable development, and Yoga is a catalyst for this positive change.

The High Commission of India celebrated the International Day of Yoga along with Yoga enthusiasts from Bangladesh at the Shaheed Suhrawardy Indoor Stadium, Mirpur.

The event witnessed a large turnout, with participants from various walks of life coming together to celebrate the ancient science of yoga, which originated in India.

The event featured yoga performances led by yoga practitioners and experts. Participants had the opportunity to engage in different yoga practices, enhancing their understanding of this ancient discipline and its transformative effects.

The theme for this year's Yoga Day celebrations is "Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam", which resonates deeply with India's presidency of the G20 this year. Yoga is a practice that provides physical and mental balance along with emotional stability to meet modern life challenges successfully.

Responding to a call by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the United Nations General Assembly on 11 December 2014 declared 21 June as the International Day of Yoga.

International Yoga Day is celebrated across the world through various activities and programs related to Yoga and health, said the Indian High Commission in Dhaka.

It has been celebrated for the last nine years, resulting in Yoga emerging as an important public health movement throughout the world, especially after the Covid-19 pandemic.