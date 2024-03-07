6 things to look forward to at 'Inspire Her Wellness'

With the platform 'Dhaka Flow,' reputed yogini Shazia Omar is on a mission to promote mental, physical, and spiritual wellness, and nurture a community that cares about holistic well-being.

In honour of the International Women's Day, Dhaka Flow proudly unveils its third session, set amidst the serene surroundings of Baidhara Society Lake Park. This festival promises to serve as a sanctuary, where women and their families can familiarise themselves with the concept of comprehensive wellness in this city.

"This is an event equally for those who are struggling with well-being and those who are mindful about their health and are willing to better themselves," said Shazia.

Starting tomorrow (8 March), you can look forward to six distinctive segments at this festival, all designed to elevate the spirit of well-being.

Wellness Sessions

Throughout the two days of the festival, yoga, meditation and healing will be curated by the city's top fitness coaches, including Yoganika, Shazzy Omar, Nazia Hasan and Ridy Sheikh. They will guide participants of all ages, shapes, and genders through stimulating classes and sessions.

Photo: TBS

The festival will kick off with a sound healing session led by Shazia Omar. On Saturday morning, a 5km circuit run will start and end at Baridhara Society Lake Park.

The festival will also include a Sufi whirling class and a journaling session with Dhaka Flow's 'Flow Within' journal, which features poetry by Jalaluddin Rumi. The meditation garden will feature day-long mindfulness sessions as well as support group sessions on topics such as coping with chronic pain, cancer, depression, grief, and addiction.

From art therapy and meditation to music, energy healing, and engaging kids' activities, there's something for every wellness enthusiast to explore and enjoy.

Community Discussions

The community discussion segment is designed to host meaningful conversations around women's financial empowerment, healthy planet, inclusive wellness, and wellness challenges such as addiction, parenting, coping with grief, chronic pain and depression.

Break the silence and find support in the community you have been looking for. "Seeking therapy for mental health is still considered a stigma in our society. Our community discussions aim to provide a breakaway from that," added Shazia.

Sustainable stalls

In the previous two sessions, Dhaka Flow featured 60 and 100 small businesses respectively, who showcased their products in the venue. This year, the event has 70 ventures, all led by women. Wellness products, ranging from organic skincare to healing herbs, candles, cards, books, athleisure wear, and more, will be found at their stalls to meet your Ramadan and Eid needs.

Moreover, the event strictly adhered to the principles of no digital displays, no PVC, no plastic waste, no animal violence, no leaflets or flyers and no hatred. "When there is a public gathering, there is always plastic wastage and carbon emission. We tried our best to minimise that through the aforementioned measures," Shazia added.

Farmers market

At the venue, you will find the goodness of local, seasonal, organic products and fresh produce brought to you by women farmers in Bangladesh, promoting healthy living and sustainable practices.

Health Zone

The event comprises various services catered to physical and mental well-being. It features stalls by different pharmaceuticals and health-based organisations that will showcase their products and vaccines to educate healthy living.

Food Zone

No festival is complete without a culinary adventure. At the festival, you can indulge in culinary delights from some of the best eateries and bakeries in Dhaka, all led by women. In accordance with the concept of 'Ahimsa', which promotes respect for all living things and avoidance of violence towards others, the stalls will only serve vegetarian options for attendees.

For more information and to register for the festival, please visit www.dhakaflow.com and follow Dhaka Flow's social media pages.