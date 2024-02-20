India keen to share with Bangladesh wide-spectrum capabilities in defense manufacturing: High commissioner

India is willing to share with Bangladesh wide-spectrum capabilities in defense manufacturing, including the most sophisticated technologies, Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma said on Tuesday (20 February).

He also proposed graduating the bilateral defense cooperation to the next level by building joint ventures in defense manufacturing.

Pranay Verma and Principal Staff Officer of Bangladesh Armed Forces Division, Lt. Gen. M.R. Shameem addressed the "Seminar on Indian Defence Equipment - SIDE 2024" - hosted by the High Commission of India in Dhaka on Tuesday.

The high commissioner highlighted the advances made by the Indian defense industry over the last decade driven by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of "Make in India" and "Make for the World", which has spurred unprecedented investments into the Indian defense manufacturing sector and has led to rising Indian defense exports.

He described SIDE 2024 as a reflection of Indian defense industry's interest in partnering with Bangladesh and to take India-Bangladesh defense cooperation forward to the next level, including by utilizing the Defence Line of Credit of $500 million extended by Government of India to Government of Bangladesh.

A number of premier defense manufacturing companies of India, from both public and private sectors, participated in the event and made presentations showcasing a range of 'Made in India' defense equipment, technology and platforms.

The seminar was attended by representatives from Bangladesh Armed Forces as well as paramilitary and police forces.