Expat student drowns after falling into river in Kishoreganj

UNB
23 April, 2024, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 23 April, 2024, 01:04 pm

The deceased was Al Islam (30), son of Alauddin, director of the Bhairab Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Photo: UNB
An expatriate student drowned after falling into the river while trying to board a launch in Bhairab upazlila of Kishoreganj on Monday.

The incident happened at the Bhairab Bazar Launch Terminal around 8:30pm on Monday.

The deceased was Al Islam (30), son of Alauddin, director of the Bhairab Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Bhairab River Police Sub-Inspector Rafiqul Islam confirmed the matter.

He said, after being informed, a police team reached the spot and rescued Islam with the help of local divers after 40 minutes. He was taken to the Upazila Health Complex, where doctors declared him dead.

Islam had gone to Germany for studies on a scholarship about a year and a half ago. He came home on vacation a few days before Eid.

Family members said Al Islam was going to board a ferry to hang out with his friends by the riverbank. At that time, he slipped and fell into the river.

 

