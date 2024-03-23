Women are powerful agents of change in building resilient communities: Saber

Women are powerful agents of change in building resilient communities by tackling Climate Change, said Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Saber Hossain Chowdhury today (23 March).

"For this reason, collaborative efforts and collective action are important for charting a course towards a more resilient, equitable, and sustainable world.

"It is imperative that we harness the potential of women as key stakeholders in crafting holistic solutions to address these pressing issues," he said at a seminar titled "Climate Change and Environmental Degradation - Impact on Women and the Way Forward" as the chief guest, organised by the SAARC Business Council of Women's Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WICCI) held at Parliament Club Auditorium in the capital.

The minister said foreigners now want to learn strategies to deal with climate change from Bangladesh. However, whatever action is taken to combat climate change is not enough.

He said proper research is needed for this. Above all, it is necessary to deal with climate change with everyone including the private sector.

Dr Mantasha Ahmed, president, SAARC Business Council of WICCI, hosted the programme

Dr Farhina Ahmed, secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Dilruba Haider, program specialist, DRR & Climate Change, UN Women and Runa Khan, founder and executive director of Friendship were present among others on the occasion.