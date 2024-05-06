Turkish navy ship 'TCG Kınalıada' to carry out port visit to Ctg on  7-9 May

Turkish navy ship "TCG Kınalıada" (F-514) will carry out a port visit to Chattogram on 7-9 May as part of its regional visit in order to increase the visibility of the Turkish Naval Forces and improve bilateral relations with the countries to be visited.

Turkish navy ship "TCG Kınalıada" (F-514) has been on an expedition to the Far East, visiting 24 ports in 20 countries during its four-and-a-half-month journey, according to the Turkish Embassy in Dhaka.

"TCG Kınalıada" is scheduled to arrive at Chattogram Port at 10 am on Tuesday.

"We are pleased to welcome the Turkish navy ship "TCG Kınalıada" in Bangladesh on the 50 anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Turkiye and Bangladesh," said the Embassy in a message on Monday.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Dhaka said the Turkish Naval ship is coming as part of the celebration of 50 years of diplomatic relations between Bangladesh and Turkiye.

Commissioned in 2019, the TCG Kinaliada is the last ADA Class navy ship which was built by the Istanbul Naval Shipyard in accordance with the MILGEM Program and integrated with Türkiye's first national surface to surface guided missile ATMACA developed by ROKETSAN.

