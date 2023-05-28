Weather may remain mainly dry over country

Bangladesh

BSS
28 May, 2023, 11:40 am
Last modified: 28 May, 2023, 11:45 am

Weather may remain mainly dry over country

BSS
28 May, 2023, 11:40 am
Last modified: 28 May, 2023, 11:45 am
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The weather may remain mainly dry with a temporary partly cloudy sky over the country, said a met office forecast for the next 24 hours beginning from 9am today (28 May).

Day and night temperatures may rise slightly over the country, it said.

 A mild heat wave may sweep over the north-western part of the country for the next 72 hours.

The country's maximum temperature on Saturday was recorded as 35.0 degrees Celsius at Rangamati while the minimum one was recorded as 21.5 degrees Celsius at Tetulia. Maximum rainfall for the last twenty-four hours till 6am today was recorded as 63milimeters (mm) at Srimangal.

The sun sets at 6.40pm today and rises at 05.12am tomorrow.

