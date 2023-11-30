We do not see any threat on polls day: IGP

He said intelligence agencies were being deployed everywhere

File photo of Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun
Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun said the police do not see any threat in the upcoming 12th Jatiya Sangsad elections.

Responding to journalists after a meeting with the chief election commissioner (CEC) and other commissioners at the Nirbachan Bhaban in the capital's Agargaon on Thursday (30 November), he said intelligence agencies were being deployed everywhere, and if any threat is identified, appropriate measures will be taken.

"We have spoken to the CEC. Whenever elections come, everyone, including the law and order forces, comes under the Election Commission [EC]. We work according to EC guidelines," the IGP said.

"We do what is necessary according to the law to make the election free and fair. We are determined to act as per the instructions of the EC. We hope to hold a free and fair election as per EC guidelines," he added.

 

