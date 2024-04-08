Security concerns cause slump in Bandarban tourist bookings

Hill view from a Bandarban resort window. Photo: Collected from the facebook page of Meghbari Resort

Bandarban's tourism industry, anticipating a boom during the combined Eid, Biju, and Sangrai celebrations, is now facing a crisis in the aftermath of recent bank attacks by the separatist group Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF).

Hotels and resorts nestled amidst the scenic hills were expecting a surge in visitors, but the attacks have sent a wave of fear through potential tourists and many are cancelling advanced bookings, said industry insiders.

Law enforcement has tightened security in the area and detained at least 53 "KNF members" during separate drives from Sunday till yesterday.

Despite offering significant discounts of 30%, hotels and resorts are still experiencing a sharp decline in bookings.

Mohammad Limon, an official at Hotel Hill View Bandarban, said, "We were hoping for a good tourist season and invested heavily. Now bookings are at a mere 25%. If not for these attacks, we would have had 80% advanced bookings by now. Even with discounts, we are not getting new bookings during this peak season. People are just calling to inquire about the situation, but not confirming reservations."

The tourism business in the district had recently suffered from travel bans and natural disasters. Many were expecting to recover those losses this season.

Sirajul Islam, general secretary of the Bandarban Hotel-Motel-Resort Owners' Association, said bookings at most hotels currently stand at 50%, significantly lower than the usual 80% during Eid.

"This is a huge blow to the tourism industry. There are over 100 hotels and resorts in Ruma and Thanchi alone, with a total capacity to accommodate around 6,000 tourists. Unfortunately, the current situation is keeping them away," he said.

However, despite the challenges, Sirajul Islam urged tourists to consider visiting Bandarban, assuring them that the popular tourist spots remain safe.

"We have not seen any issues in the areas frequently visited by tourists. These areas are not at risk," he added.

The Hotel Discovery Thanchi and Tong Ma Hung Restaurant, a popular choice for tourists, saw 70% of its advanced bookings for Eid vanish entirely.

Hotel owner Mohammad Shahidullah, who is also the general secretary of the Thanchi Resort Owners Association, said, "Forget about tourists and bookings. For the sake of security, we have sent the hotel staffer home on indefinite leave."

He highlighted the impact on the entire area, mentioning that Thanchi typically receives 5,000-7,000 tourists daily during Eid. But due to widespread booking cancellations, its 25 hotels and resorts are now facing significant losses.

Thanchi Kutir, a renowned eco-resort, had a full house booked for the post-Eid period, but all reservations were cancelled after the attacks. Their manager, Mizanur Rahman, fears financial hardship if normalcy does not return soon.

Abu Siddik, director of Hotel Maya Kutir in Ruma, said local hotels and restaurants are dependent on tourist arrivals. He foresees losses if tourists stay away.

Amal Das, president of the Bandarban Hotel Association, also had similar concerns, stating that the numerous hotels and resorts receiving advanced bookings for Eid and Pohela Boishakh are now witnessing cancellations. He fears the industry might see losses instead of profits.

Mohammad Zakir Hossain of Ecosense Resort, Nilachal, believes the entire district will suffer due to the attacks. He fears many businesses may be forced to close if the situation persists.

However, Jahid Hasan, from SAIRU Hill Resorts closer to Bandarban town, reports less impact on bookings due to their location. While they have not reached their pre-Eid booking targets, the situation isn't as dire as in other areas.

Bandarban has increased security after the recent attacks, said Additional Police Superintendent Md Rayhan Kazemi.

"Border Guard Bangladesh and police are patrolling Thanchi and Ruma. There is no need to panic but for safety, some hotels and resorts in risky areas should close temporarily," he said.

Upazila Chairman Aung Pro Mrong said locals are scared after the attacks. Some have even left for Bandarban town for safety. Daily life has been disrupted.

Rangamati, Khagrachari unaffected

Tourism businesses in Rangamati and Khagrachari, however, report no impact on bookings. They expect full occupancy during Eid.

Tour Operators Association President Shiblul Azam Koreshi said safety is a top concern for tourists. With security concerns in Bandarban, fewer tourists are likely to visit. However, he expects Rangamati and Khagrachari to see an increase.

Zahidul Islam, owner of Hotel Hill Heaven Khagrachari and general secretary of the district Hotel Owners Association, told TBS that they have had a surge in bookings on 9-16 April as tourists shift from Bandarban. He has already received 60% of bookings.

Rangamati's Parjatan Holiday Complex manager said bookings are at 80% on 13-16 April with no impact from the KNF attacks.

Tourist Police Chief, DIG Abu Kalam Siddique, on Saturday, held out the assurance that the recent incidents are isolated and will not affect the country's tourism sector. Security has been increased, and tourist police will provide security at all tourist spots during Pahela Baishakh.

53 active KNF members detained

In separate drives on Sunday and yesterday, law enforcers have detained 53 "KNF members" from different locations in Bandarban district.

Among the detainees 18 are women. The operations also led to the arrest of Lalchiam Bom, assistant cashier of Sonali Bank in Ruma upazila, who is currently undergoing interrogation, reports UNB.

Additionally, law enforcement agencies recovered seven firearms, ammunition, and KNF-related equipment during the operation.

Zone Commander of the army in Ruma upazila, Lt Col KM Arafat Amin confirmed the matter.