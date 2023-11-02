USTC to hold international seminar on sustainable business for Smart Bangladesh

Prof Mohammad Solaiman, vice chancellor of USTC, speaks at a press conference at the university campus on 2 November 2023. Photo: Courtesy

The University of Science and Technology Chittagong, Faculty of Business Administration, is all set to hold the first international seminar titled Sustainable Business and Technology Development in Building Smart Bangladesh (ISSBT 2023) on Saturday (4 November).

More than half a hundred researchers, academicians and industry experts from 11 countries including Russia, UK, Germany, Australia, Malaysia, Indonesia, Senegal, Turkey, Kazakhstan, India and Bangladesh are expected to present their research papers at the seminar.

Prof Mohammad Solaiman, vice chancellor of USTC, made the announcement at a press conference held at the university campus on Thursday afternoon.

Professor Mohammad Salim Uddin, Department of Accounting, University of Chittagong, will present the main article in the seminar.

Aysmontas Bronyus, Russian Federation National Award winner and Professor at Moscow State University of Psychology, will join the seminar online.

Prof Solaiman said the seminar will be attended by more than half a hundred representatives of leading public and private institutions including Islami Bank Bangladesh Plc, Union Bank, Exim Bank, South East Bank, Rupali Bank, Janata Bank, BSRM, GPH, SA Group, Midas, Chittagong Stock Exchange, Padma Oil.

"Additionally, 10 faculty members from USTC Business Administration Faculty, 3 students from BBA and 10 students from MBA will present their research papers. All students of the Faculty of Business Administration and all USTC faculty, officials and staff will be present at the seminar", he added.

Replying to a query, Solaiman said the university is a place for generating knowledge and knowledge is generated through research.

"We have created a research centre in the university and allotted a fund of Tk. 5 crore for helping the students and faculty members to pursue their research. The seminar is aimed at encouraging the researchers to dedicate themselves to research work", he added.

Professor Salim Uddin said Bangladesh's economy is growing very fast.

"If the business and industries cannot be made sustainable the growth will not be sustainable", he added.

"The seminar will mainly focus on how business can be grown without doing any harm to nature and the environment by adopting technology to develop Smart Bangladesh 2041", he explained.

The press conference was also attended by Prof Nurul Abser, pro-vice chancellor, Dilip Kumar Barua, registrar, and Mohammad Sahabuddin, dean of Business Administration Faculty.

USTC, located at Pahartali area in Chattogram City, is the second private university established in Bangladesh in 1992.

It is among the 13 private universities in Bangladesh that received permanent clearance certificates.