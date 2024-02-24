US Embassy welcomes delegation from US National Security Council, US Department of State, USAID

The U.S. Embassy welcomes a United States delegation to Dhaka from Washington, DC.

The delegation team includes Eileen Laubacher, special assistant to the President and Senior Director for South Asia, U.S. National Security Council (NSC); Michael Schiffer, USAID assistant administrator, Bureau for Asia; and Afreen Akhter, U.S. Department of State deputy assistant secretary for South and Central Asia (SCA), reads a press release.

The three principals will discuss with the government of Bangladesh ways to strengthen diplomatic ties, address challenges, and promote a shared vision for the advancement of mutual interests in the Indo-Pacific region.

Their visit will also include meetings with youth activists and civil society leaders, labour organizers, and those engaged in developing free and uncensored media.

The United States remains committed to partnering with Bangladesh to advance our shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific, to supporting human rights, addressing climate change, advancing regional resilience to transnational threats, and promoting economic reforms.

