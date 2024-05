Israeli soldiers stand on tanks, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, near the Israel-Gaza border, in southern Israel, 1 January 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura/File Photo

Israel's ambassador to the United Nations said US President Joe Biden's threat to stop certain arms supplies to Israel if it invades the crowded Gaza city of Rafah was "very disappointing".

"This is a difficult and very disappointing statement to hear from a president to whom we have been grateful since the beginning of the war," Gilad Erdan told Israeli public broadcaster Kan radio, in Israel's first reaction to Biden's warning.