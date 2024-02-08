US Embassy empowers young Bangladeshi journalists through TechCamp

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 February, 2024, 06:40 pm
08 February, 2024

US Embassy empowers young Bangladeshi journalists through TechCamp

The US Embassy in Dhaka concluded a three-day TechCamp workshop conducted 6-8 February that aimed to empower 50 aspiring journalists to combat misinformation, fact check, and learn Artificial Intelligence (AI) best practices. 

Organised by the Educational and Cultural Affairs Bureau (ECA) in the US Department of State in partnership with the Global Youth Leadership Center (GYLC) Inc, TechCamp fosters technological innovation and empowers future leaders to address real-world challenges through pragmatic solutions, reads a press release.

US Ambassador Peter Haas spoke with the trainers and participants and emphasised their crucial role in shaping the future of media literacy, combating disinformation, and upholding journalistic integrity. Congratulating the cohort, Ambassador Haas remarked, "Together, we can harness technology to educate people and enhance online security and democracy." 

 The US Embassy remains committed to supporting Bangladeshi civil society, protecting vulnerable populations, and promoting technological innovation, the release added.

This commitment extends to programmes like Youth Vote Matters, English language learning, STEAM education, internet safety literacy, and addressing misinformation through partnerships with alumni groups and civil society organisations. 

