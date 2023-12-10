US, 13 others reconfirm support to defend and advance human rights in Bangladesh

The US embassy has released a joint statement alongside 13 other diplomatic missions on International Human Rights Day in Dhaka.

The joint statement says, "Today is International Human Rights Day. On the 75th Anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, we reconfirm our support and solidarity with those that work to defend and advance human rights, fundamental freedoms and equality for all, and highlight the fundamental role democracy plays in protecting human rights and promoting development. Our commitment to the principles of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights is unwavering."

It was signed by the embassies/high commissions of: Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, United States, and the Delegation of the European Union.

International Human Rights day came about in 1950 when the United Nations General Assembly officially passed a resolution recognising it on 10 December. It commemorates the same day in 1948 when the Universal Declaration of Human Rights was adopted.

This year Bangladesh celebrates Human Rights Day under the unfortunate circumstances, with political violence and accusations of human rights violations from all sides of the political landscape.

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi claimed on 8 December that more than 8,475 leaders and activists of the BNP have been arrested since the announcement of the election schedule on 15 November. A total of 309 cases have been filed in this period accusing more than 34,465 BNP men.

Since the BNP hartals and blockades have begun, over 250 arson attacks have occurred with fatalities and injuries reported.