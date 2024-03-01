5 US universities visit Bangladesh to share study opportunities in United States

The US Embassy, through its EducationUSA platform, hosted a US University Fair at the EMK Center in Dhaka on Friday (1 March).

Five US university representatives from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, the University of Northern Iowa, the New York Institute of Technology, the University of Texas Arlington, and The Chicago School participated in the mini-fair, said a press release .

All five US college recruiters returned to Bangladesh due to the notable rising interest in the number of Bangladeshi students pursuing higher education in the United States.

This was a unique opportunity for Bangladeshi students to speak with US university representatives about admission requirements and scholarship opportunities.

Students also received tips on submitting a dynamic and comprehensive application. Additionally, the program featured information sessions led by US Embassy officials and EducationUSA advisors on the F-1 student visa process.

Acting Deputy Chief of Mission Nathan Flook welcomed the students and university representatives to the mini-fair.