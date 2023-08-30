Universal pension scheme is for common people: Joy

Prime Minister's Information and Communication Technology Affairs Adviser Sajeeb Wazed Joy has said the universal pension scheme is for common people.

"The universal pension scheme is for the people of Bangladesh and this money is owned by the people of Bangladesh. This scheme is for the common man, whatever the government, your pension money is yours and your nominee's," he added.

The PM's adviser said this while answering different questions about the universal pension scheme by releasing a video on his verified Facebook page on Tuesday.

At this time, he gave direct answers regarding various misleading information spread on social media about the universal pension scheme introduced by the government recently.

Responding to a question of comment box, Joy said, if the depositor dies after depositing the money, his/her nominee will get that money.

Replying to another question on the registration process, he said due to internet connection problems, registration can fail sometimes.

"Another thing is that, when many people try together, such a problem can take place. You can try little off-peak hours. Hope registration will be completed without any problems," he added.

In the comments of his Facebook post, many people thanked Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for introducing the universal pension facility.

On the other hand, the official Facebook page of Awami League (AL) thanked Sajeeb Wazed Joy for presenting detailed information about universal pension. Apart from this, AL thanked the people who got answers to their various questions.

The video provides detailed information on the registration process for the universal pension scheme. Also, its various benefits and rules are clearly described.