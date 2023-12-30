Two separate cases filed over attack, vandalism in Sirajganj-5 constituency

Two separate cases were filed against the supporters of both the Awami League and the independent candidates over vandalism of an election camp and microphone in Sirajganj-5 (Belkuchi-Chowhali) constituency.

The cases were filed at Belkuchi police station on Thursday and Friday nights, said Anisur Rahman, officer-in-charge (OC) of Belkuchi police station.

He said the supporters of Awami League candidate attacked and vandalised the election camp of the independent candidate at Koritola area near Belkuchi Degree College on Thursday afternoon.

A supporter of the independent candidate suffered injury following the incident.

Later, a case was filed against seven followers of the AL candidate on Thursday night following a complaint lodged by a supporter of the independent candidate.

On Friday afternoon, the supporters of AL candidate were campaigning in Meghulla area of the constituency.

Suddenly, the supporters of the independent candidate vandalised the microphone and beat them.

A case was filed on the same day against seven activists of the independent candidate.

"We have already started the investigations," said the OC.