A dream emerges along Jamuna as Sirajganj EZ gears up for production early next year

Construction is bustling at Sirajganj Economic Zone, the country's largest private economic hub as investors aim to start production by early next year, breathing a new life in the economy of the region.

Currently, 110 acres of land have been allocated to 15 companies for factory setup within the 1,041-acre zone located along the Jamuna River's west bank near Bangabandhu Bridge in Sirajganj.

During a visit to the economic zone (EZ) on Thursday, noticeable progress was observed. Soil filling and levelling were nearing completion. Work on roads, artificial canals, and boundary walls within the zone were undergoing. Besides, the government was building a flyover to link the zone with the Dhaka-Bogura Highway.

Sheikh Monwar Hossain, one of the directors of Sirajganj Economic Zone Limited (SEZL), told The Business Standard that soil work was almost 80% complete.

He said Active Composite Mills, which took two acres of land, will be the first to go into production in the beginning of 2025. "Two or three other factories will start the work required for the construction of the building from next month. Hope their work will be completed within this year."

The economic zone is expected to provide employment to five lakh people by 2030, said the director. "Many products and raw materials which are in international demand are produced in the vast area of North Bengal. All these products can be easily processed and exported through the industrial city."

He further said the national grid will be used for uninterrupted power supply in the project area. Investors will be able to use large quantities of high-quality water for industrial purposes by being located along the Jamuna River.

Hossain mentioned all international facilities including executive residential area, officers' residential quarter, investor cottage, hospital, mosque, retail shop, government office, training centre, academy building, and worker residence will be available within the area.

A railway inland container depot has also been planned near the site. The proposed rail network will be connected to Mongla and Chattogram ports. It will also connect Sirajganj with Seven Sisters and West Bengal in India.

Imtiaz Ahmed of Sirajganj, who works in a bakery company in Dhaka, said many people now go to Dhaka for work in Sirajganj, Ishwardi, Pabna, Bogura, Natore.

Once the economic zone comes into operation, many people will get job opportunities in the economic zone, which will reduce the pressure on Dhaka, he added.

Golam Sarowar, executive director of Lablue Babul Composite Textile in Sirajganj, said he plans to relocate his factory in the economic zone.

"Saree, lungi, and towels made here are famous all over the country now they will be manufactured in the compliance system if the factory is located in the economic zone. This will increase exports," he added.

Sirajganj EZ at a glance

Beza awarded the final licence for setting up the Sirajganj Economic Zone to a consortium of 11 companies in 2018. It is expected to host textile and knitwear, food processing, pharmaceuticals, leather, automobile engineering, LPG manufacturing, steel manufacturing, and fisheries and shipbuilding industries.

The consortium includes Knit Asia, Rising Holdings, Tex Town, Manami Fashion, Mahmud Fashion, Ratul Knitwear, Paragon Feed, Change Bangladesh, and SM Industrial Holding. Two prominent businessmen — Ehsansul Habib and Mohammad Kamruzzaman — are also part of the consortium.

Most of these companies belong to the export-oriented textile and RMG sector.

SEZL Director Sheikh Monwar Hossain said many prominent businessmen in the region have expressed interest in investing in the zone.

Hossain noted that 400 plots will be developed, with the master plan and feasibility conducted by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), and detailed engineering to be carried out by the Japan Development Institute.

Shaikh Yusuf Harun, the executive chairman of Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (Beza), told TBS that they have requested the relevant government department to supply electricity and gas to the Sirajganj Economic Zone.

He said the industrial city has an excellent location with its multimodal connectivity, making it highly favourable for investors.

Green economic zone

Sheikh Monwar Hossain said the industrial hub will embrace eco-friendly practices, with an investment exceeding Tk3,200 crore. "Utilising the fresh water of the Jamuna, we plan to supply it to factories after treatment, a move that has garnered significant interest from investors."

According to Palli Karma-Sahayak Foundation (PKSF), the Tamai and Belkuchi areas of Sirajganj house around 275 dyeing and processing mills, generating 1,000 litres of untreated liquid waste per day.

"Our economic zone, located in the dyeing and processing area, will offer special benefits to mitigate such environmental concerns," said Hossain. "We aim to allocate 100 acres for small entrepreneurs, including dyeing establishments, encouraging them to utilise our water treatment facility."

Besides, the zone is designed as a modern industrial city while preserving the village's natural environment, he added. It has 60% of the land designated for factories, and the rest for parks, forests, markets, ponds, educational institutions, and additional worker dormitories.

Companies allocated land in Sirajganj EZ

Sirajganj Economic Zone has allocated lands from many prominent local companies. They include Apex Footwear, Continental Garments Industries, Dynamic Dredging, Knit Asia, MK Chemical Industries, Ratul Fabric, Active Composite Mills, Rising Holdings, Rising Spinning Mills, Merina Properties, Text Town, Square Accessories and Square Electronics among others.